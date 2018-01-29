CRESTVIEW MAN ARRESTED

Tuesday, January 23rd, James Allan Foster of Crestview, Florida, age 27, was arrested and charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for transmitting information harmful to minors, using a two-way communication to facilitate a felony, using a computer to solicit/lure a child, and possession of child pornography. James Allan Foster posed as a person named “Justin Fory” on Facebook, through this account he sent photos of his genitalia to a juvenile on Facebook and had her send similar photos of herself back to him. Also James Allan Foster tried to solicit the victim to engage in a threesome with himself and another male. There were multiple charges levied against James Allan Foster for using a fake social media account to try to solicit a minor. Okaloosa County Sheriff Investigators are concerned that there might be additional victims. If anyone who has additional information on who “Justin Fory” may have contacted, please call Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850)651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)863-TIPS. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to remind parents to make sure your children protect themselves online and never to add someone you don’t know!

