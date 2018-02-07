CRESTVIEW MAN ARRESTED

Monday, February 5th, at 6253 Barnes Road, Thomas Davis, Sr., age 72, hit his wife, Carol Davis, age 67, with a wooden leg broken off a coffee table for not having his medications. Ms. Carol then texted her son to come help her. The son, Thomas Davis Jr., and his wife, Sharon Moore, came to the home soon after. Thomas Davis Sr. and Thomas Davis Jr. got into a verbal argument with each other. Mr. Davis Sr. then pointed a shotgun in Ms. Moore’s direction and fired. One of the pellets in the shotgun shell ricocheted off the dirt and into Ms. Moore’s neck. Mr. Davis Jr. said that Mr. Davis Sr., his father, threatened to kill him and then fired two shots in direction but missed. Sharon Moore and Carol Davis were transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center to receive medical treatment. When Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they were told Mr. Davis, Sr. originally fled into the woods. However, other witnesses at the scene stated that they thought he was still inside the house. The Deputies kept an eye on the house as they set up a perimeter for Mr. Davis Sr. Deputies saw movement inside the house through a window. Deputies then issued verbal commands for Mr. Davis Sr. to come out. Mr. Davis Sr. ultimately came out of the house and surrendered. Mr. Thomas Davis Sr. was arrested on charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

