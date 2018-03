A Crestview man was arrested for tapping the front of his pants and was telling people in a bar that he will “burn” them. The man was dressed in all black and had a concealed gun in the front of his waistband as he made these threats. The man had a concealed weapons permit but broke the law by bringing his weapon into a bar. When Deputies searched him they found the weapon in his waistband. He told deputies that he didn’t know about that portion of the state statute.

