CRESTVIEW MAN ARRESTED

It was just released that Ryan Michael Johnson of Crestview, Florida, age 27, was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for exposing himself to a 6th grader that was waiting on for her school bus August 29th and December 5th, 2017. At the school bus stop on Aplin Road and Patriot Lane is where the girl said she saw Ryan Michael Johnson exposing himself and committing a lewd act just in the edge of the woods that was across from the bus stop. There was also another child who said he saw Ryan Michael Johnson commit these acts on December 5th, 2017. The 6th-grade girl gave a description to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Mr. Johnson was later picked out of a photographic lineup. Ryan Michael Johnson was arrested and charged with committing a lewd or lascivious exhibition.

Share This Post







