CRESTVIEW MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BATTERY IN SHOOTING

Tuesday

10:45 a.m.

A Crestview man is charged in connection with amorning shooting on Susan Drive. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year old Tyshaun Tarver of 2358 Susan Drive for shooting his girlfriend’s brother in the leg after a dispute outside the home. Deputies responded to a call of shots fired aroundA witness said the shooter entered the home after the crime, while others drove the victim away in a brown car. 32-year old Charles Booker was later located at North Okaloosa Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He says he has been living with his sister and Tarver off and on and today he and Tarver got into an altercation. He says Tarver first pointed a rifle at him and the pair fought out in the yard. He says Tarver then went inside, came out with a handgun, and shot him. The OCSO has charged Tarver with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.