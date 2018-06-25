CRESTVIEW MAN DIES IN CRASH ON I-10

A 26-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his vehicle veered off Interstate 10 and hit a tree. According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol, Alexander Littrell of Crestview was driving a 1992 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck west on I-10 about five miles east of State Road 85 about 8 a.m. when he veered onto the grass median. He over-corrected and the vehicle rotated and traveled onto the highway’s north shoulder, where it overturned and hit a tree, the FHP reported. Littrell, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries. The accident was not alcohol-related, according to the FHP.

