CRESTVIEW MAN HITS WIFE, FLEES FROM POLICE

A man who attacked his wife, claiming that she had taken his Florida identification card, was charged with battery. The 52-year-old man wanted to leave the house, according to his Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. He knocked his wife onto the couch and tried to take her purse and cell phone, the report said. The encounter left her with superficial injuries to the back of her left hand. One of their children confirmed the woman’s version of the events. The man fled before deputies arrived.