A Crestview man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage girl last month is now in custody.

Christopher Allen Dreading, 29, was arrested Sunday as he got into a car in a business’s parking lot on Highway 90. He was charged with felony sexual battery with weapon or force, according to his OCSO arrest report.

Dreading is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl after giving her Xanax and beer at Duggan Park south of Crestview. Numerous tips helped aid in Dreading’s capture, according to an OCSO press release.

According to his arrest report, Dreading’s stepmother, Deloris Dixon, was bringing his girlfriend to his tent at a wooded lot off of Panagra Lane in Crestview on April 23. Shortly after she dropped her off, Dixon heard the girlfriend yell, “Who is this b—- in my tent?” Dixon then got out of her vehicle and walked over to the tent and saw a young female under the covers.

Dixon had kicked her stepson out of the house for using narcotics, the report said.