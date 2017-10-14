CRESTVIEW PEDESTRIAN DEATH UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Crestview Police Department is investigating a pedestrian death that occurred around 10:10 p.m. Oct. 11 on Ferdon Boulevard South at Walmart Road. According to the accident report, a 22-year-old Crestview resident was driving his pickup north on Ferdon Boulevard, entered the intersection on a green light and struck an unidentified female pedestrian who was crossing the busy highway against the crossing light. The report states the victim was allegedly improperly in the roadway and was inattentive to oncoming traffic. Okaloosa County EMS employees transported her to North Okaloosa Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead. The incident is under investigation. No charges have been made and no further information is available at this time.