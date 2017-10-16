CRESTVIEW POLICE IDENTIFY PEDESTRIAN KILLED

The Crestview Police Department has released the name of the woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week while she was walking across Ferdon Boulevard at Walmart Road. Lasonia D. Allen, 53, was crossing Ferdon when she was struck by 22-year-old Allen Grube as he was driving his pickup truck through the intersection on a green light.

Allen was taken by Okaloosa County EMS to North Okaloosa Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. She was not carrying any identification at the time of crash. No charges had been filed but the investigation continues.