CRESTVIEW SHOOTING CASE UPGRADED TO MURDER

A man shot multiple times earlier this month at a home off Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach died from his injuries over the weekend.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, which has been pursuing multiple leads in the case, has upgraded the case to a murder investigation.

Davonte Williams, 20, of Valley Road, was found bleeding May 4 outside a home on the 300 block of Northwest Racetrack Road.

He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and died from his injuries 10 days later. Anyone with information should contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400. You can also contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.