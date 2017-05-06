CRESTVIEW SHOOTING VICTIM EXPECTED TO SURVIVE

A motive has not been determined in a late night shooting off Racetrack Road that left a Crestview man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday of shots being fired on Racetrack Road. They arrived in the area to hear a man yelling for help. Deputies discovered the bleeding victim, 20-year-old Davonte Williams of Crestview, on the ground.

Williams was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is recovering from surgery. Investigators say he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 651-7400. You can also contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Mobile Tips application.