CRESTVIEW TEEN GRABS STEPDAD BEFORE HEAVING BRICK THROUGH CAMPER WINDOW

It all started with a kick. As in a 19-year-old Crestview teen kicking his little brother off a bed. That led to a confrontation with his stepdad, who said the teen hurt his arm after he told him to get out. The teen then left, destroyed a mailbox and threw a brick into a camper window. When a Crestview police officer found him on Brock Avenue, the teen tried to pull away. A Taser convinced him otherwise. The teen was charged with battery and resisting arrest without violence. He wasn’t charged for the property destruction.

Share This Post





