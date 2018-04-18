CRESTVIEW TEEN KILLED IN STATE ROAD 85 ROLLOVER CRASH

A 19-year-old out of Crestview was killed in a car wreck Monday afternoon. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on State Road 85 north of State Road 123. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Corey Saylor was traveling southbound when he veered out of the left lane and into the median. State troopers said Saylor overcorrected, which caused his Nissan to overturn multiple times. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. Saylor was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

