CRESTVIEW TEENS FACING DRUG, GUN, GRAND THEFT CHARGES

Three Crestview teens who tried to flee in a stolen car and then hide in someone’s apartment Saturday evening were arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to an OCSO press release, a deputy on patrol spotted a black Kia that had been reported stolen in Panama City on Aug. 14. He attempted a traffic stop on North Pearl Street but the driver fled — speeding and disregarding traffic signs. The car stopped in the area of South Lloyd Street and West Edney Avenue, and three males ran from the scene. They were found hiding in an apartment at Hero’s Landing. When contacted, the owner said they did not have permission to be there. Inside the apartment deputies found a Glock 9mm pistol, reported stolen to the OCSO earlier this year, partially hidden underneath a couch. In suspect Jamarcus Ollie’s backpack, they found a Glock magazine and marijuana, according to the release. Ollie later stated he hid his gun under the couch. Ollie, who is 17, is charged with armed trespassing, grand theft of a firearm, principal to grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. Isaiah Durham, 18, the suspected driver of the stolen car, is charged with fleeing police with disregard to the safety of others, trespassing, principal to grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Trevone Fitzgerald, 17, is charged with principal to grand theft of a motor vehicle, trespassing, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

