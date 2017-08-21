CRESTVIEW YOUTH FACILITY DIRECTOR ARRESTED

Johnny Hart, the administrator of a facility in Crestview overseen by Florida’s Department of Juvenile Justice, has been arrested for crimes committed as an assistant administrator at a youth detention center in Polk County. Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies arrested Hart on charges of child abuse, tampering with evidence and two counts each of using a public record to commit a felony and willful neglect of a juvenile offender. Two others, including Norma Wynn, the former administrator of Highlands Youth Academy, also have been arrested. The arrests were formally announced at a news conference conducted by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.