CRESTVIEW YOUTH POLICE ACADEMY NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Does your child express an interest in law enforcement? The Crestview Police youth academy is now accepting applications. The program is a week-long hands-on experience. It runs from July 30th to August 3rd. Activities are 8 am to Noon for kids 7 to 9, and 1 to 5 pm for kids ages 10 to 15. The youth academy is free of charge and is focused on teaching children the ins and outs of law enforcement. Courses will take place at Warriors Hall, Whitehurst Municipal Building located at 201 Stillwell Blvd. in Okaloosa County. You can apply online at the Crestview Police department’s website found here. Notifications must be received by July 23rd. Applications must be notarized, students must write a 50-150 word essay explaining why they would like to attend and what they hope to experience.

