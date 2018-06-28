CRIME STOPPERS SEEKING HELP

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward to the anonymous caller who helps authorities locate Derrell Lashawn Williams and James Dexter Jackson. Derrell Lashawn Williams – Black male, 27 years old (DOB: 01/11/1991), 6’2” tall, 150 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Williams is wanted on a felony warrant for lewd and lascivious behavior. Williams’ last known address was in Defuniak Springs. James Dexter Jackson – White male, 32 years old (DOB: 08/30/1985), 5’6” tall, 161 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Jackson is wanted on a felony warrant for grand theft and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Jackson’s last known address was in Freeport. Anybody with information about the whereabouts of these or any other wanted individuals may contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS, at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or submit a tip via the P3 Mobile App. Callers may remain anonymous while still receiving cash rewards. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards UP TO $3,000 for information that solves crimes, leads to the apprehension of wanted fugitives, or results in the recovery of stolen property or illegal narcotics.

