CRIME STOPPERS WEEKLY WANTED

Jordon Scott Stewart – White male, 21 years old (DOB: 05/03/1996), 5’09” tall, 130 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Stewart is wanted on a felony warrant for attempted murder.

Chris Henry Compton – Black male, 30 years old (DOB: 04/06/1987), 6’04” tall, 195 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Compton is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation on the original charges of flee/elude law enforcement, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of these or any other wanted individuals may contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS, at www. emeraldcoastcrimestoppers. com or submit a tip via the P3 Mobile App. Callers may remain anonymous while still receiving cash rewards.