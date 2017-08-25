CRIMESTOPPERS

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward to the anonymous caller who helps authorities locate Justin Robert Dushane and Aaron Dwayne Dawson.

Justin Robert Dushane – White male, 37 years old (DOB: 02/18/1980), 6’01” tall, 180 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Dushane is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation on the original charges of possession of cocaine, grand theft and driving while license suspended or revoked. Dushane’s last known address was on Vinings Way Boulevard in Destin.

Aaron Dwayne Dawson – Black male, 23 years old (DOB: 12/14/1993), 5’09” tall, 220 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Dawson is wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, use two way communication device to facilitate felony and violation of probation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of these or any other wanted individuals may contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS.