CRIMESTOPPERS OFFERS REWARD

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward to the anonymous tipster who helps authorities locate Jeremy Allan Simonds and James Daniel Watford, Jr. Jeremy Allan Simonds – White male, 35 years old (DOB: 07/12/1982), 5’06” tall, 190 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Simonds is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary. Simonds’ last known address was in Defuniak Springs. James Daniel Watford, Jr. – White male, 48 years old (DOB: 02/22/1969), 6’05” tall, 250 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Watford is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation on the original charge of hit and run at crash involving injuries. Watford’s last known address was in Crestview. Anybody with information about the whereabouts of these or any other wanted individuals may contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS.