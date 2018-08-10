CRIMESTOPPERS WEEKLY

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward to the anonymous caller who helps authorities locate Enjoli Rachielle Johnson and Tamothy Licole Hankins. Enjoli Rachielle Johnson – Black female, 34 years old (DOB: 10/24/1983), 5’4” tall, 160 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Johnson is wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated battery. Johnson’s last known address was on Mixon Road in Defuniak Springs. Tamothy Licole Hankins – White male, 32 years old (DOB: 09/26/1985), 4’11” tall, brown hair and green eyes. Hankins is wanted on a felony warrant for insurance fraud, uttering forged instrument and grand theft. Hanskins’ last known address was in Laurel Hill.

