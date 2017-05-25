CRIMESTOPPERS

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward to the anonymous caller who helps authorities locate Joshua Graves and Lauryn Marotto.

Joshua Graves – White male, 39 years old (DOB: 05/07/1978). Graves is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary and grand theft.

Lauryn Marotto- White female, 41 years old (DOB: 09/17/1975), 4’11” tall, 130 lbs., black hair, green eyes. Marotto is wanted for felony violation of probation warrant for the original charge of grand theft and uttering a forged instrument.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of these or any other wanted individuals may contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS, at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers. com or submit a tip via the P3 Mobile App. Callers may remain anonymous while still receiving cash rewards. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards UP TO $3,000 for information that solves crimes, leads to the apprehension of wanted fugitives, or results in the recovery of stolen property or illegal narcotics.