CURFEW ADJUSTED TO 9PM – 5AM

Those returning home to Gulf County or coming to evaluate property damages will have more time to do so following a change in curfew hours. Sheriff Mike Harrison has adjusted the curfew hours to 9 PM – 5 AM Eastern Standard Time. Under the curfew no one is permitted to be on the roadways. “A curfew is imperative to keeping our residents and their properties safe and secure,” said Sheriff Harrison. For more information please visit the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office or the Gulf County Emergency Management Facebook pages. Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is also updating their Twitter account (@GulfCountySO).

