CUSTOMARY USE ORDINANCE RENDERED VOID

A Walton County customary use ordinance will become invalid on July 1st, which is the date when House Bill 631 will take effect. House Bill 631 was recently signed by Governor Rick Scott to re-establish possession of real property, which favors the rights of beach-front property owners who have deeds stating that they own the beach in front of their homes down to the mean high-water line, and sometimes to the water’s edge. “It renders the county’s customary use of ordinance void beginning July 1st, 2018. Things will return to how they were prior to the passing of the ordinance. But regardless of the bill, the plaintiffs who are gulf front property owners won the part of the lawsuit regarding signage and marking of private property, so they had the ability to do that any way.” said Public Information Manager Luis Svehla. The county attorney’s office is working on items regarding the beach and waterways ordinance regarding signage and will bring them forward in the future.” The Board of County Commissioners has given permission to begin the process outline in House Bill 631 for the adoption of a new customary use ordinance. My Office is working with land use attorney David Theriaque to move forward with the adoption of new customary use ordinance as quickly as possible.” Said County Attorney Sidney Noyes. House Bill 631 amends and modernizes real property provisions controlling ejectment, unlawful and forcible entry, and unlawful detainer actions. These actions all involve a person entitled to possession of real property who is wrongfully removed but seeks to recover possession of the property. The relevant statutes are amended to create new definitions, clarify that circuit courts have jurisdiction over these actions, modernizes statutory pleading requirements, and provides remedies. The final section of the bill creates a new statute governing the “customary use” of private property for public use. The language details the process by which a governmental entity may seek the judicial determination of a recreational customary use of private beach property. The new process requires a governmental entity at a public hearing to adopt a formal notice of intent to affirm the existence of a recreational customary use. The parcel owner must be notified of the intent at least 30 days before the public meeting. Within 60 days after adopting the Notice of Intent, the governmental entity must file a complaint for Declaration of Recreational Customary Use with the circuit court and provide each parcel owner with the option to intervene. The court must then make a determination if the recreational customary use exists. A government entity may, however, raise customary use as an affirmative defense in a proceeding challenging an ordinance or rule adopted before July 1st, 2018. Enforcement of laws or violations, as always, falls under the Sheriff’s Office.

Share This Post





