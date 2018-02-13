CYRUS DARBY LAIRD 1931-2018

Mr. Cyrus Darby Laird, Jr., age 87, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018. He was born on February 2, 1931, in Walton County, Florida, to Cyrus Darby Laird, Sr. and Annie Tew Laird.

Mr. Laird was a resident of Walton County. He was Assembly of God by faith, and was a member of Liberty Assembly of God Church. He worked as a Mechanic with the Florida Department of Transportation for thirty years before retiring. He enjoyed traveling to the mountains, farming, and spending time with his family.

Mr. Laird was preceded in death by his father and mother; his first wife, Elouise Johnson Laird; two brothers, Olin Laird and Calvin Laird; two sisters, Stella Campbell and Viola McCorkle; and one son, David Laird.

Mr. Laird is survived by his wife, Mary Laird of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; son Wyndol Laird and wife Becky of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; one step-son, Scott Brock of Vernon, Florida; one daughter, Gloria Brannon and husband Richard of Crestview, Florida; one step-daughter, Sherry Gatlin and husband John of Tallahassee, Florida; fourteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00~11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverends Jeff Cain and Thomas Ealum, officiating.

Pallbearers will be Steven Laird, John Laird, Lee Brannon, and Matt Brannon.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.