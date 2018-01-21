DANIEL HAROLD MCCORMICK 1930-2018

Daniel Harold McCormick left to be with the Lord on January 17, 2018 at the age of 87. Mr. McCormick was living on the farm that he grew up on In the Darlington community near Defuniak Springs, Florida.

Mr. McCormick was born in the Darlington, Florida community on October 30, 1930. He was the first born of 11 siblings from their parents, Earl and Mattie Mae (Totsie) McCormick. He grew up on the same farm working hard and raising crops from God’s good earth in Darlington. He married Ruthie Mirl Brown at the age of 18 and was married to her for 52 years until her death. They were blessed with four children: Jerry, Judy, Phylis, and Robert. Some years after the death of his first wife, Mr. McCormick remarried Jimmie Baker. They were married for 4 years and Mr. McCormick became a widower for the second time.

Mr. McCormick lived in Hialeah, Florida for 30 plus years and was involved in business there as well as politics and also very involved at the Hialeah Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and elder. Mr. McCormick formed “McCormick Plastering Company” in 1958 and was a self-employed business man for over 30 years in the Miami area.

Mr. McCormick was also very involved in mission work and preaching. He did mission work in the Caribbean and Central America as well as holding campaigns in Portland, Florida and Darlington, Florida. Mr. McCormick established the congregation of the Church of Christ in the Darlington community, where he served as the minister. Mr. McCormick also served for many years at the ARC in Defuniak Springs, Florida.

Mr. McCormick enjoyed working. He was brought up to work and worked on his 80 acre farm until the time of his death. He raised various crops and loved raising Black Angus cattle. He spent his time working on his farm or with his family all while serving the Lord.

Mr. McCormick is survived by his 4 children: Jerry & Janet McCormick, Judy (McCormick) & Rick McBrayer, Phylis (McCormick) & Michael Osman, and Robert D. (Bob) McCormick. Eleven grandchildren: Michael & Ashley McCormick, Stacy & David Lamon, Kelly & David Crawford, Julie McBrayer Loveless, Kristi McBrayer Taylor, Mindi & David Clayton, Michael Paul & Ashley Osman, Mene’ & Paul Jividen, Matthew & Sarah Osman, Zach & Brooke McCormick, and Josh McCormick. Plus 20 ½ great-grandchildren: Morgan, Matthew, Isabella, Conner, Macy, Kinley, Maddox, Josh, Jade, Brenden, Tommy, Lilly, Kalliope, Kerrigan, Austin Daniel, Reese, Levi, Lane, Matthew Osman Jr., Graceyn, River Dean. Plus 2 great-great grandchildren: Charlie, Scarlet. Mr. McCormick is also survived by brothers & sister & sisters-in-law: Earl & JoAnn McCormick, Earline Gainey, Christine & Bud Pardue, Mary & Carl Rushing, Terrell McCormick, Edna & Keith Clendenin, Marilyn Simmons, Frankie McCormick, Toni Donaldson, and Connie Brannon. And of course several nephews and nieces and cousins.

Mr. McCormick’s celebration of life service with be on January 21, 2018 at the Davis-Watkins Funeral Home located in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Visitation will be at 2 PM and the service at 3 PM. Burial will take place in Darlington, Florida.

Acts 10:38 …….. “He went about doing good”

