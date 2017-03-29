DANIEL HERRING 1941 – 2017

Daniel Herring, age 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017 in Defuniak Springs, Florida.

He was born in Leonia, Florida December 10, 1941 to Henry Malcom and Beulah Arrant Herring. He served his country faithfully in the United States Army, completing one tour in the jungles of Vietnam. He was the owner and operator of a local family business, H & H Garage, until about 1972; he also ran a pulpwood business around the same time.

Daniel closed out his working years when he retired from the San Destin Golf and Beach Resort as parts manager. In his spare time, he enjoyed inventing objects and concentrating on how to make them work. One of his inventions was a model hovercraft designed to operate with no downdraft. Daniel chose a hubcap as his model and videoed his success when it lifted without blowing over a single Styrofoam peanut placed beneath the craft. He studied his Bible intently and was a Christian who practiced daily what he believed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Beulah Herring; daughter, Shelia Marie Herring; brother, James Henry Herring; and sister, Esther Lewis.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Marie Herring; daughter, Sherry Martha Thompson and husband, Earl McCoy; son, Timothy Malcom Herring; grandchildren, Curtis Taylor Parker and wife Jessica, Alexis Capri Thompson, Shelia Nicole Herring, Wesley Malcom Herring, Daniel James Herring, Julina Renee Herring; great-grandchildren, Alison Nicole and Luke Taylor Parker; sister, Annie H. Devore and husband, Robert.

Those ask to serve as pallbearers; Tim Herring, Roger Pyle Jr, Tim Thrower, Matthew Cotton.

A time of visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Community Holiness Church, 971 Live Oak Ave W, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 30, 2017 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the church, with Brother Howard Taylor officiating. Committal services will follow in Magnolia Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army.

