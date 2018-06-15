DANIEL’S DRIVE: RAISING AWARENESS FOR VETERAN SUICIDE

A caravan of Jeeps rolled through Pensacola Monday morning on a mission to raise awareness about veterans and suicide. Daniel’s Drive was created by the widow of Staff Sergeant Daniel Villarreal. He became part of a sobering statistic – the 22 veterans every day that take their own lives. Jeeps are joining up for segments of the ride, offering support for vets who are struggling and for families dealing with loss. Sarah Villarreal said, “I’m a very independent person, I love my husband, but I don’t need him to hold my hand. When he left I realized that was a huge part and your spirit falls out for a minute.” Daniel’s Drive runs from Tallahassee to San Antonio. They’re promoting two groups that help veterans called Jeepers Preventing Suicide and 4 Wheel to Heal.

