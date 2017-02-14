DANNY FRANK HAMILTON, SR. 1954 – 2017

Mr. Danny Frank Hamilton, Sr., age 62, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017. He was born March 12, 1954 in Columbia, South Carolina to John and Pauline McCormick Hamilton.

Mr. Hamilton was a resident of Ponce De Leon, Florida. He worked as a Supervisor for many years at Showell Farms before retiring. He also worked as a truck driver. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and NASCAR Fan. He also enjoyed fishing.

Mr. Hamilton is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother John C. Hamilton.

Mr. Hamilton is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Donna S. Hamilton of Ponce De Leon, Florida; two sons Brandon G. Hamilton of Ponce De Leon, Florida and Danny Hamilton, Jr.; one daughter Christine Hamilton of Wetumpka, Alabama; two brothers Charles Hilton Padgett and wife Ola of Noma, Florida and Joe Hamilton of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; three sisters Vivian Bannister and husband Joe of Panama City, Florida, Paula Wood and husband Nolan and Janet Wood all of Ponce De Leon, Florida; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

