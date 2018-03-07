DANNY LEO WILLIS 1975-2018

Mr. Danny Leo Willis, age 42, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018. He was born November 15, 1975, in Columbia, Missouri to Wayne and Tina Fuller Willis. Mr. Willis was a resident of Valparaiso, Florida. He was Christian by faith. He graduated from Eldon High School in 1994 in Eldon, Missouri. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and son. He especially loved and adored his family with all of his heart. He was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, serving his country in the United States Marine Corps for over 10 years, serving as a Sergeant. He was a Certified Scuba Diver, he was also an avid motorcycle rider. One of his favorite past times was to explore and go snorkeling with his children.

Mr. Willis was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Willis.

Mr. Willis is survived by his mother, Tina Willis of Rocky Mount, Missouri; his loving wife of 15 years, Hope Elaine Willis of Valparaiso; two sons, Colton Leo Willis and Gunnar Grey Willis both of Valparaiso; daughter, Drew Elaine Haggerman-Willis of Valparaiso; brother, Darrell Dewayne Willis of Rocky Mount, Missouri; sister, Tammy Marie Seymour and husband Ryan of Jefferson, City, Missouri. Also survive by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439. A second visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Phillips Funeral Home; 5 South Oak Street, Eldon, Missouri 65026.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Hawthorne Memorial Gardens Cemetery; 4205 Horner Road, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109, with Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps.

