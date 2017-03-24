Date change for back-to-school tax holiday

WTVY

A bill to move Alabama’s Back-to-School Tax Holiday is headed for Governor Robert Bentley’s desk.

The Alabama Legislature passed the bill last week. The bill will officially change the back to school tax holiday to the third weekend of July. It was previously held August 7th through the 9th.

According to the Alabama Retail Association, the date change ensures the tax holiday will happen before the start of the school year. They say this will allow parents more opportunity to take advantage of the tax savings.

Once signed, the 2017 tax holiday will now be July 21st through the 23rd.