DEATH INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY FOLLOWING INMATE DEATH; NO FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation following an in custody death at the Walton County Jail.

Fidel Michua-Gonzalez, 29, of Santa Rosa Beach was found unresponsive in his cell by staff at approximately 10:30am. A registered nurse and a licensed practical nurse were notified and within seconds were administering an AED and performing CPR until paramedics arrived. Attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful and Gonzalez was pronounced dead shortly after.

The last confirmed contact was made with Gonzalez earlier in the morning when nurses made medical rounds. He was conscious and talking with staff. No foul play is suspected at this time. The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and has taken possession of the body.