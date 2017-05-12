DEATH SENTENCE UPHELD FOR WALTON COUNTY MURDERER

Thursday by Florida’s Supreme Court. The court ruled the trial judge was not responsible for any errors that merited an appeal and the capital sentence he received was constitutional. The conviction and death sentence of a Walton County murderer was upheldby Florida’s Supreme Court. The court ruled the trial judge was not responsible for any errors that merited an appeal and the capital sentence he received was constitutional.

In addition to the death penalty for felony first-degree murder, Stephen Anthony Cozzie received the maximum sentences possible for separate counts of sexual battery, aggravated child abuse, and kidnapping with a weapon with the intent to commit a felony. Cozzie will serve all these sentences consecutively as punishment for the murder of 15-year-old Georgia resident Courtney Wilkes. Wilkes was on vacation with her family in Seagrove Beach in June 2011 when Cozzie raped and killed her.