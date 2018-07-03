DEFENSE COULD FACE SANCTIONS IN GREG WILSON CASE

Greg Wilson’s attorneys could face sanctions for trying to call State Attorney Glenn Hess, State Attorney Bill Eddins and a witness who lives outside of Bay County without first getting permission from Circuit Judge Michael Overstreet. Wilson was second-in-command under Hess for several years until he ran against Hess in 2016 and lost. Wilson then began working as a defense attorney until he was arrested on felony charges for allegedly passing notes from one inmate to another while at the Bay County Jail. Hess recused himself from the case and it was eventually taken over by State Attorney Jack Campbell. Campbell filed a motion to prevent Hess, Eddins, Bay County Sheriff’s Office General Counsel Bill Lewis and a crime analyst from Pensacola from testifying. He noted that Florida Constitutional Officers are generally exempt from testifying in cases like this. “In the rare case in which the defense believes it has a basis for taking the prosecutor’s deposition, the defense must first exhaust less intrusive discovery methods, and then make a showing of necessity and materiality, and that the interests of justice require this extraordinary step,” Campbell wrote. “There is no legitimate purpose to these depositions and the Defense has not even attempted to raise one with the Court. As such, they should be stricken.” In his order on the matter, Overstreet wrote that Lisa Anderson and James Dowgul, Wilson’s attorneys, must show why sanctions against them should not be imposed. Anderson and Dowgul only recently took over after James White and Waylon Graham cited an unspecified conflict with Wilson and left the case.

Share This Post





