DEFUNIAK SPRINGS BECOMES A FLORIDA MAIN STREET COMMUNITY

Wednesday , they got their wish. Downtown DeFuniak Springs may soon return to its glory days. Incorporated back in 1901, the city has since experienced decades of wear and tear, and for months city officials have been lobbying for support to renovate the city’s historical district., they got their wish.

Florida Secretary of State, Ken Detzner announced downtown DeFuniak Springs was one of three cities in the state to be newly designated as a Florida Main Street community. Next to Frostproof and Havana, DeFuniak Springs will be added to the list of 50 main street communities around the state. What this means is the Division of Historical Resources under the Florida Department of the State will help to rejuvenate and preserve the area’s history. Since the program’s inception in 1985, the Florida Main Street program has created more than 26,000 jobs and more than 8,000 new businesses.DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell says the city will receive a $25,000 grant to help kick-start the preservation efforts.