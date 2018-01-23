DEFUNIAK SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL MEETING

On Monday, January 22nd, at 6:00 p.m., DeFuniak Springs City Council held there regular meeting at City Hall. In the Finance Department, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Major Sewer Rehabilitation & Treatment Facility – Phase 1 State Revolving loan agreement was approved along with the CD Maturity Notices and the Bill Ratification. In the Planning Department, the Black History Parade Request to be held on February 17th, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. that was brought up by Reverend Tyrone Broad was approved. The Downtown Arts Night to be held on May 4th and November 2nd, 2018, that was brought up by Cindy Woodham was approved. In the Public Works, a Gulf Power easement for 15’ tree trim, cut, and removal easement for their distribution line running along North 11th Street was approved. A Public Hearing meeting to be further determined was approved. Greg Cain from the Florida Chautauqua Association received approval for the annual Chautauqua Lake Side Event. Lesa Harrison from the Chautauqua Quilters Guild, Incorporated, received approval to hold an upcoming quilt show at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center on February 16th and 17th, 2018. Robert Nelson with I Fix Computer who works on all the Informational Technology received approval from the City Council to accept the agreement with SHI International Corporation. William Mendaier from Dewberry/Preble-Rish received approval for the following items: Wastewater Improvements SRF Project No. 50082615 Change Order No. 3, DeFuniak Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant Building Expansion proposal, and U.S. Highway 331 South Gas System upgrade and expansion project engineering services. Lastly, Sandy McCullough the Event Coordinator for Snowbird Day received approval to have the City of DeFuniak Springs pay for the excess amount that went over the budget.

