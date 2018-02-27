DEFUNIAK SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

Monday, February 26th, at 6:00 p.m., DeFuniak Springs City Council held there regular meeting at City Hall. In Old Business, the Public Notice Requirements that were brought up received the follow up it needed in writing. All the items under the Consent Agenda except the item presented by the Airport were approved. The item from the Airport was moved to the Agenda Request. In Public Hearings, Gus Andrews was approved for his land use to change from Agricultural/Conservation to Commercial and the zoning to change from Residential One to Commercial Two for his property located at 700 U.S. Highway 331 South. Under Agenda Request, the temporary 12 ft. x 32 ft. office space request by ONVOI Global Services, LLC. was approved; the DeFuniak Springs sustainable economic matrix and master plan project was presented by Jay Evans with DeFuniak Springs Main Street; the supplemental pay request from Carolyn Mora with Christmas Reflections was approved; the F.D.O.T. Local Agency Program was discussed and a letter will be sent the secretary Gainer with F.D.O.T.; the Airport item removed from the Consent Agenda regarding the lease on Airport Hangar 625 was discussed and the lease is set to end on May 1st, 2018. With City Manager Danny Lucas, his Request for Qualifications for Finance Management Services was approved. In Ordinance & Resolutions, the Community Redevelopment Agency finding of necessity Resolution was approved. Next, in Executive Request, City Councilman Kermit Wright discussed with the council an Employee Satisfaction Index; discussed Council Meeting Conduct and a Workshop was created to develop the Council Meeting Conduct; a Council Action Ledger was approved and will now be in effect.

