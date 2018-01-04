DEFUNIAK SPRINGS KIDS CLOSET

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

First Presbyterian Church holds Kids Closet, a program for parents with children 4 & under with supplies they might struggle to get themselves. This program has been around since 2009 and has helped many families in need since. Most of the donations come from within in the church and some come from others that have been helped by this program. They have had this on 1st and 3rd of every month for the community. Kids Closet accepts monetary donations along with things like diapers, wipes, pacifiers, etc. Donations can be taken to First Presbyterian Church between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday. If anyone has any questions on what to donate or have questions about Kids Closet, please call the First Presbyterian Church at (850)892-5832.