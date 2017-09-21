DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN ARREST AFTER BATTERING HIS GIRLFRIEND

A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars after slapping and choking his pregnant girlfriend.

On September 15th, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a domestic violence incident in which a man had battered his girlfriend who is six months pregnant. The boyfriend, who was identified as Corbin John Gainey, 29, of DeFuniak Springs, got into an argument with his girlfriend outside of his home. During the argument, Gainey slapped the victim multiple times before choking her and then throwing her to the ground. The suspect also threw his girlfriend’s keys and phone so that she could not leave the scene or call 911 for help.

Just before 3:30 PM on September 17th, a WCSO deputy spotted Gainey sitting outside of his home in DeFuniak Springs. When the suspect saw the deputy, he immediately fled into the woods. WCI’s K-9 Unit began assisting WCSO deputies in tracking the suspect. Corbin Gainey turned himself in shortly after the search began.

Corbin John Gainey was subsequently arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery and depriving of 911 communication and was transported to the Walton County Jail.