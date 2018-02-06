DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN ARRESTED

Sunday, February 4th, at approximately 5:45 p.m., at a residence near the intersection of Van Buren Street and 17th Street, an uncle and nephew were in a domestic dispute. The uncle was in a verbal argument with his nephew in the kitchen of the residence. The argument then escalated to the point where the uncle grabbed a knife and slashed his nephew’s face just above his lip. The laceration received by the nephew was not serious. The uncle, Marcos Chuz-Choc, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon by DeFuniak Springs Police Department.

Share This Post







