Latest News
Triangle Chevrolet Buick

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN ARRESTED

Thursday, February 15th, Caleb Adam Bell of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, age 18, was arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old.  Charges were brought up after the victim informed a classmate that Mr. Bell pulled down her pants and touched her inappropriately.  Mr. Bell also performed oral sex on the victim.  After a warrant was issued for Caleb Adam Bell’s arrest, Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested him at his residence on Paradise Island Drive in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*