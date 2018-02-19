DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN ARRESTED

Thursday, February 15th, Caleb Adam Bell of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, age 18, was arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old. Charges were brought up after the victim informed a classmate that Mr. Bell pulled down her pants and touched her inappropriately. Mr. Bell also performed oral sex on the victim. After a warrant was issued for Caleb Adam Bell’s arrest, Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested him at his residence on Paradise Island Drive in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

