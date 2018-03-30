DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN ARRESTED AFTER DOING DONUTS IN FRONT OF DEPUTY WITH BEER IN HAND

A man taunted deputies on his four-wheeler with a beer in hand is now in custody. On Saturday evening deputies attempted a traffic stop on three four-wheelers for driving on a county maintained road. Two of the four-wheelers stopped on Windflower Street, a third fled from the stop. A white male, later identified as Aaron Keith Clark, 24, of Defuniak Springs, driving the third four-wheeler returned to the traffic stop and began taunting the deputy and driving in circles in the middle of the road shouting “Come and get me!” Additional deputies arrived in the area and when some turned down Margaret Boulevard, Clark, accelerated rapidly toward the front of the patrol and swerved around it. Clark was seen holding a beer in his left hand and yelling as he went by. Later the night contact was made at a residence where Clark had parked the four-wheeler. Clark was arrested and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude and reckless driving. He was taken and booked into the Walton County Jail.

