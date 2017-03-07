DeFuniak Springs man arrested on drug charges

A DeFuniak Springs man in possession of drugs and paraphernalia was arrested March 4 during a traffic stop.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported 29-year-old Thurston Patrick Smith was pulled over by Cpl. John Standland on State Road 20. Standland observed evidence of drug use. Further investigation revealed Smith was in possession of methamphetamine, syringes, digital scales, a large amount of high-grade marijuana packaged for resale and a grinder often used in the preparation of marijuana.

Smith was booked at Washington County Jail on charges of driving while license is suspended, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“In many cases like this one, marijuana is found along with other drugs. I want to reiterate to would-be narcotic users and those who sell or possess narcotics that you will be caught and prosecuted if you enter our county with illegal narcotics of any kind,” Sheriff Kevin Crews said in a statement.

Anyone with tips or knowledge of crimes being committed is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. Reports may be made anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.