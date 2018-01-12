DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN ARRESTED

On Wednesday, January 10th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Travis Lee Rodgers, age 32, and his residence at 476 Bruce Avenue, DeFuniak Springs. The search warrant was signed by a First Judicial Circuit Judge. Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force along with Walton County Investigators from the Special Victims Unit conducted the search. While conducting the search, Special Victims Unit Investigators located evidence onscene including photos and videos of child pornography. As Walton County Special Victims Unit Investigators questioned him, he said that he did not know that it was a “big deal” but he did know that it was not okay. Travis Lee Rodgers was arrested and charged by Walton County Sheriff’s Office for 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Travis Lee Rodgers currently resides in Walton County Jail. At the time of this report, the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when they become available.

