A Defuniak Springs man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said 72-year-old Lynwood Doughty of Defuniak Springs was driving west from Spradlin Road on Highway 83. He attempted to make a left turn into the path of 45-year-old Thomas Molinets who was driving a Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Molinets was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

