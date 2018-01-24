DEFUNIAK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HOLD FORUM

The DeFuniak Springs Police Department will be holding a Counterfeit Bill Identification and Identity Theft Forum on Thursday, February 1st. DeFuniak Springs Police Department along with Regions Bank will be working together to inform the public on “How to spot a counterfeit bill” and “How to prevent being an identity theft victim”. Experts will be at this forum to present the most up to date methods and information to protect citizens and business from receiving “fake money” and prevent them from becoming the next victim of Identity theft. This will be at 6:00 p.m. on February 1st at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center located at 361 North 10th Street. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to invite everyone to this free event to protect yourselves from becoming a victim.

