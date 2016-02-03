DeFUNIAK SPRINGS POLICE TAZE SUSPECT DURING ESCAPE ATTEMPT

On Tuesday, officers with the DeFuniak Springs Police located 25-year-old James Derek Cotton at the Tom Thumb convenience store at Live Oak Avenue and Hwy 331 S. in DeFuniak Springs. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office had a pick-up order for the apprehension of Cotton.

Walton county deputies arrived and attempted to handcuff Cotton who then broke free and attempted to flee from officers. He was knocked to the ground by a DFSP officer but was still able to get to his feet and run. The deputies attempted a second time to apprehend Cotton who continued to resist.

That’s when DFSP officers utilized their Tasers to subdue Cotton. Deputies handcuffed Cotton and a search incident to his arrest resulted in the recovery of a small amount of marijuana.

Cotton was charged with Possession of Cannabis and Resisting Arrest Without Violence.