DEFUNIAK SPRINGS POLICE WARNS OF FAKE BILLS

“Look it over carefully,” says Chief Mark Weeks, when receiving cash. DeFuniak Springs Police were recently notified of some “funny money,” you know the type used in movies and is also called “Prop Money”.

The bills are very similar to the real thing. The way to tell the bills are not real is the absence of the word “dollar” anywhere on the fake bills. The bills also have “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “For Cinematic Use Only” on the front and back. “This is designed for television production and the movies, not for distribution to anyone. It looks real, but it lacks the security features of genuine currency,” says Chief Weeks.

If in doubt, look carefully and use a counterfeit detector pen or other device. “Our goal is to get this information out there in order to protect our citizens and businesses,” said Chief Weeks If you suspect you have received a fake bill, please call the DeFuniak Springs Police at 892-8511 or your local law enforcement agency for assistance.