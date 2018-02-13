DEFUNIAK SPRINGS REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Monday, February 12th, at 6:00 p.m., DeFuniak Springs City Council held there regular meeting at City Hall. In the Old Business, City Manager Danny Lucas discussed with the council the Committee Memberships and attendance; the SHI International Corporation Lease Agreement presented by DeFuniak Springs City Marshal Mark Weeks was approved. All the items on the Consent Agenda were approved. Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg presented an Exemplary Service Award to the City of DeFuniak Springs for the help that was provided using the DeFuniak Springs Community Center. In the Public Hearings, City Attorney Clayton Adkinson restated the Public Notice Requirements; the owner of Chautauqua Apartments Marc Star has approved a variance to build an ADA certified wheelchair ramp in the front of the Apartments. Under Agenda Request, Michael Lewis from the Florida Department of Transportation presented the U.S. Highway 90 & U.S. Highway 331 Safety Audit which revealed that the lines for the westbound left turning lane heading south line needs to be redone and the northbound left turning lane heading west line needs to be redone; Michelle Shack the owner of the LulaRoe Shack Pack was approved to conduct her business one Friday out of the month from May to October; Howard Rinker from the Pilot Club was approved to hold the Chicken N’ Dumplings fundraiser at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center on March 14th. In the Ordinances & Resolutions, the Parish/Andrews property was approved to change the Land Use to Commercial and the Zoning to Commercial 2; City Limit Signage Resolution, Community Redevelopment Agency Resolution, Municipal Home Rule Resolution, Municipal Transportation Planning Resolution, and the Water Improvements Projects Resolution were approved. Under the Executive Request, Councilwoman Janie Griffith recommendation Marie Hinson for the Special Events Committee was approved; Councilman Kermit Wright’s recommendation Kevin Shepard for the Planning Board was approved; Councilman Ron Kelley request to hold a Workshop meeting was approved and a letter of censure was issued to Mayor Bob Campbell; Councilman Wayne Graham recommendation Doreatha Tucker for Economic Development Committee was approved along with his recommendation of Tom Baker for the Airport Advisory Committee. The meeting minutes for January 8th, 2018, and January 22nd, 2018, regular meeting were approved. The meeting minutes for January 11th, 2018, Economic Development Committee Joint Workshop minutes were approved along with the January 30th, 2018, Special Meeting minutes.

